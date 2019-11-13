Croats in NBA: Dario Saric Plays Best Game in Suns Jersey

November 13, 2019 - Dario Saric scored 18 points on Tuesday night in the Phoenix Suns' defeat to the LA Lakers, while Bojan Bogdanovic contributed 12 points to the Utah Jazz victory.

The Phoenix Suns lost to the LA Lakers 115:123 at home. Saric played 35 minutes and in that time, scored 18 points (shots in play 7/11, three-pointers 4/6), adding seven rebounds and two assists.

The Lakers were too strong for Phoenix last night, with Anthony Davis scoring 24 points with 12 rebounds, Kyle Kuzma scoring 23 points, and Le Bron James adding 19 points and 11 assists. Devin Booker was the best for the Suns with 21 points and Aaron Baynes with 20.

Utah Jazz managed to beat the Brooklyn Nets at home 119:114, even though they were behind 15 points during part of the game. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 12 points in 30 minutes on the court (shots in play 5/13, three-pointers 1/3) and added four rebounds, one assist, and one steal.

Donovan Mitchell was the game's best scorer with 30 points, and Rudy Gobert added 18 points and 15 rebounds. Kyrie Irving was the best for the Nets with 27 points.

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Cleveland Cavaliers at 98:97 at home, and Joel Embiid scored 27 points with 16 rebounds in the win, which was his fifth double-double of the season. Embiid's dunk 13.2 seconds before the end brought Philadelphia the win.

Kevin Love and Jordan Clarkson each scored 20 points for the Cavaliers and Ante Zizic did not play. The Portland Trail Blazers lost 99-107 to the Sacramento Kings.

Mario Hezonja played 23 minutes and scored two points (shots in play 1/4, three-pointers 0/1) with three rebounds and two assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic led Sacramento with 25 points and ten assists, while Damian Lillard scored 27 points for Portland.

NBA Game Results played November 12:



Miami Heat - Detroit Pistons 117:108

Indiana Pacers - Oklahoma City Thunder 111:85

Philadelphia 76ers - Cleveland Cavaliers 98:97

Chicago Bulls - New York Knicks 120:102

Denver Nuggets - Atlanta Hawks 121:125

Phoenix Suns - Los Angeles Lakers 115:123

Utah Jazz - Brooklyn Nets 119:114

Sacramento Kings - Portland Trail Blazers 107:99

Source: HRT

