FIFA Trophy for Best Player in the World Designed by Croatian Artist

By , 07 Jan 2017, 12:29 PM Sport
Ana Barbić Katičić created the look of the new FIFA trophy which will be awarded to the best football player in the world.

Ana Barbić Katičić, the designer of the FIFA trophy, points out that the simplicity and minimalism of the trophy should reflect the true value of the World Football Federation - an organization whose reputation has recently been riddled with corruption and scandals, reports Index.hr on January 7, 2017. 

"When I first saw the finished trophy I was overwhelmed with emotion, I was full of passion. It provides simplicity and minimalism that was the idea for the trophy," said Katičić.

"Hereby, we have expressed the same belief that we should not deviate from the classic and well-known identity of FIFA. The appearance of the trophy honors the same values that have been the cornerstone of the sport from the first day of FIFA," she added.

The cup includes a ball from the first World Cup final between Uruguay and Argentina in 1930 under a located clad base. The trophy weighs 6.4 kg and will be awarded on Monday in Switzerland at the ceremony titled “The Best FIFA Football Awards 2016” where the best football player in the world from the last year will be awarded.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Antoine Griezmann remain in the running for the coveted award, having been narrowed down from an initial shortlist of 23. The footballers were selected by experts from the FIFA Football Committee through a voting process which was split evenly between national coaches, national captains, select members of the media and fans. 

Katičić arrived in Zurich via Zagreb to present the final version of the trophy to Zvonimir Boban, Deputy General Secretary of FIFA and former captain of the Croatian national team.

"The ball on top of the trophy represents the history of football, but also the history of FIFA," said Boban. "The trophy shows respect for the football tradition while keeping a modern look. This makes it a true postmodern trophy".

